Steve Dale’s Other World | Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation

Vicki Santo explains why given all the choices of how to remember her late husband, Ron would have chosen this – an organization to pair diabetic alert service dogs with diabetics to support increasing their independence. Vicki explains close calls are more than costly (and sometimes life endangering) – they are cumulatively making the diabetes worse. Not long after Ron passed away, Vicki began the Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation.

Vicki talks about how one week Ron actually called into my show complaining that his Australian Shepherd Joker “Doesn’t like me.”

Wait until you hear the advice I gave Ron!

Several months later, Vicki tells a “Lassie-like” story, how likely Joker saved Ron’s life. Clearly, Joker not only liked Ron, and was bonded, but understood when he was having a “sugar crash” long before Ron knew.

The Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation provides independence for kids and adults with diabetes, and even has saved lives. Dogs take time and money to train – the more resources – the more people Vicki Santo’s organization can help. Learn more.