× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.21.17: Don’t look up at the sun

We were all over the eclipse today! Steve Grzanich, Patti Vasquez, Dave Schwan and Michelle Nichols from the Adler Planetarium all check in from Southern Illinois to share in the mania with all of us!  Dan Hampton is liking the Bears and Ryan Nobles checks in with his family from South Carolina where they will be watching the eclipse. Tom Dreesen remembers Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory.