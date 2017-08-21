× Saturday Night Special 8.19.17 | Sleep

This week on the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth takes a look at the thing that everyone needs but never seems to get enough of: sleep!

She talks with Dr. Bharati Prasad, Director of the UIC Sleep Center about the science behind bedtime and how sleep (or the lack thereof) can have a direct and measurable affect on your health.

Next, Amy chats anthropologist Melissa Melby who has studied the cultural influences and norms surrounding humans and sleep. She explains the different ways humans approach sleep and why.

Finally, Amy caps off the show with filmmaker Rodney Ascher about his terrifying documentary “The Nightmare” which chronicles the horrific testimonies of people who suffer from sleep paralysis.