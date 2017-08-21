× Roe Conn Full Show (8/21/17): Trump switches gears on Afghanistan, Skilling is moved by the eclipse and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 21st, 2017:

Roe takes one day off and WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa decides to retire from broadcasting, Bloomberg columnist Josh Green talks about the new, Bannon-free Trump cabinet; Tom Skilling checks in from downstate following his emotional solar eclipse experience; WGN Bears insider Adam Hoge breaks down his top things from the team’s second preseason outing; Real Clear Politics previews the President’s address on Afghanistan; Richard Roeper joins the show with his take on the mercurial Jerry Lewis, and more.