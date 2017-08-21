× Remembering the life and legacy of comedy giant Jerry Lewis

Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips joins Justin to reflect on the life and legacy of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. Michael talks about the appeal of Jerry Lewis, the magic created between Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Lewis’ legendary roles in “The Nutty Professor” and “The King of Comedy,” the comedians he influenced through the years, his work on the MDA Telethon and what his legacy will end up being.

