NORTH PARK — North Park residents look to the north, south, west and east and what do they see?

Farmers markets — and they want one too, kind of.

A group of North Park neighbors has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to test a series of pop-up community markets in the fall, emphasis on community.

