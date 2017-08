× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Hitman’s Bodyguard, Logan Lucky, Patti Cake$

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter the weekend’s new movies including Hitman’s Bodyguard, Logan Lucky, Patti Cake$, Good Time, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Trip to Spain and Ingrid Goes West.

Plus thoughts on Jerry Lewis and analysis of the box office !

