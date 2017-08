× Mike Houlihan and his book ‘Nothin’s on the Square’: “The city’s going to hell, I can tell you that”

Mike Houlihan joined Rick in studio to talk about his book Nothin’s on the Square and tell his fascinating stories about working in politics since he was a boy. He talked about the 19th Ward, the insanity of political campaigns, and then told stories of when he worked on Chewy Garcia’s mayoral campaign.