Martha Bayne stopped by the studio to talk to Rick about the latest book she edited, Rust Belt Chicago: An Anthology. The book collects essays, fiction, poetry and journalism from over 50 writers, “who speak directly and elliptically to the concerns the city shares with the region at large, and the elements that set it apart.” They also talk about Martha’s rich and interesting career and her Soup & Bread event at The Hideout.