Live from Studio 435: Even in Blackouts

The tremendous acoustic pop-punk band Even in Blackouts join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about why the band got back together after splitting up in 2009, why they choose to perform acoustically, how punk music is a perfect fit for an acoustic sound, the challenge of building an audience, how the pop-punk genre became mainstream and the process of getting back into the studio to create new music. They also perform a few songs including “Motives Misunderstood in the Key of C,” “Sassafras Hoyden” and “Little Trip to Heaven.”

