Hoge and Jahns, Episode 106: Examining The Bears' QB Situation

The Bears’ handling of Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky has been interesting, to say the least. Is it time to give Trubisky a look with the first-team? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to discuss that important question and the way John Fox answered that question. The guys also talk about other players who stood out in the Bears’ second preseason game. Is the defense better than people think? Listen below:

