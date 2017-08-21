× “Elton Jim” remembers Elvis, wants to move Chicago’s Picasso sculpture to Millennium Park, and wonders if “pop culture” is now OUR culture

In this 66th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recalls learning about Elvis Presley’s death 40 years ago on Aug. 16, 1977, and how the public’s reaction may have been when “pop culture” took a more prominent place in the pre-cable news, pre-Internet, pre-social media era. Plus, he celebrate’s Chicago’s iconic Piscasso sculpture, and calls for it to be moved from its dour, 50-year home at Daley Plaza, to the more lively, exciting, art-friendly atmosphere of Millennium Park. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss if “pop culture” is becoming OUR culture.