“Elton Jim” remembers Elvis, wants to move Chicago’s Picasso sculpture to Millennium Park, and wonders if “pop culture” is now OUR culture

Posted 1:38 PM, August 21, 2017, by

In this 66th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recalls learning about Elvis Presley’s death 40 years ago on Aug. 16, 1977, and how the public’s reaction may have been when “pop culture” took a more prominent place in the pre-cable news, pre-Internet, pre-social media era.  Plus, he celebrate’s Chicago’s iconic Piscasso sculpture, and calls for it to be moved from its dour, 50-year home at Daley Plaza, to the more lively, exciting, art-friendly atmosphere of Millennium Park. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss if “pop culture” is becoming OUR culture.

 