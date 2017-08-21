× City Club of Chicago: Chicago Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath

August 21, 2017

Edwin Eisendrath – CEO – Chicago Sun-Times

Edwin Eisendrath

Edwin Eisendrath is the CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times and led the effort to save the organization. He brings a lifetime of civic engagement, a deep understanding of the city, and a passion deliver news that matters to the people of Chicago to his new role. A life-long Chicagoan, Eisendrath is a creative leader who gets things done. He has successfully innovated across the public, private, and independent sectors to create value-social as well as economic.

Prior to taking the helm at the Sun-Times, Eisendrath was Managing Partner of StrateSphere, LLC, a firm that specializes in design and implementation of complex and fit-for-purpose public private partnerships in the areas of education, innovation, and economic transformation. He previously led international consulting engagements for Huron Consulting Group, focusing on the GCC. That practice took on transformational engagements using novel tools, such as offset credits from military contractors. Across four continents he has helped clients achieve diverse missions: a national library, an international bank, major research universities, and governments.

Previously, he was the Federal Administrative Receiver who led the turnaround of several troubled public housing authorities, including the nation’s worst in Chicago. He served as regional administrator for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, as a Chicago alderman, and as a teacher in Chicago’s schools.

Eisendrath is a member of the Writers Guild of America. He received his bachelor of arts at Harvard University, and went on to get his Master of Arts in Teaching from the National College of Education in Chicago.

Eisendrath lives in Bucktown with his wife Jennifer Schulze, former News Director at WGN, where they raised their three children.