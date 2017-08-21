The Chicago skyline featuring the Sears Tower is seen from a helicopter 06 July 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. The tower, the tallest in North America was the tallest in the world until 1996. The tower is third behind the Petronas Towers in Malaysia. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Chicago Coalition for the Homeless: Homelessness isn’t illegal
Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Legal Director Patricia Nix-Hodes argues why the homeless should not be displaced, as construction is imminent at the viaducts in which many of them live. The Coalition threatens to sue the city of Chicago. Patricia explains how she thinks the city can work to provide comfortable living spaces for those people, even if construction were to occur.