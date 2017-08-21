× Carlene Carter talks working with Mellencamp, growing up in the Carter Family: “We had as much as we could have of a normal life”

Dave Hoekstra visits with country music royalty, as Carlene Carter joins the show to talk about her new album with John Mellencamp, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies. She discusses how her longest-running musical collaboration with Mellencamp came to fruition and growing up and performing as the daughter of country legends June Carter and Carl Smith (and the step-daughter of Johnny Cash), and more.

Carter and Mellencamp appear at the Ravinia Festival on Saturday 8/26 and Sunday 8/27.