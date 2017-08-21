× Brian Noonan’s Eclipse-A-Palooza

This week on the Brian Noonan Show, we dedicate the first 2 hours to the upcoming eclipse. First, he talks to Steve Powers, City Manager of Salem, Oregon, which will be the first town in continental US to experience eclipse. Brian and Steve talk about the months of planning the city has put into organizing Monday’s eclipse festivities. Then, SIU Communications Spokesperson Rae Goldsmith called in to tell Brian all about the exciting eclipse hoopla happening in and around campus town. Dr. Jim Green, NASA’s Director of Planetary Science then joined Brian on the show to talk about the amazing science behind the eclipse and to impart some sage advice to those planning to watch it. Last but not least, Mat Kaplan, Host for Planetary Radio of the Planetary Society and host/emcee of the events at the SIU Stadium on Monday, joined Brian to talk about what’s in store for spectators at the stadium and share the premise of his out-of-this-world radio show.