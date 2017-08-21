US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Author Josh Green: “Even though Bannon is out…we’re not going to see much of a change”
US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Josh Green, author of Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes in the wake of Bannon’s ouster from the White House. Green talks about just how much influence the former Chief Strategist had on the President, what’s in store now that Bannon has his ‘weapon’ back with Brietbart News, and more.