Author Josh Green: "Even though Bannon is out…we're not going to see much of a change"

Josh Green, author of Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes in the wake of Bannon’s ouster from the White House. Green talks about just how much influence the former Chief Strategist had on the President, what’s in store now that Bannon has his ‘weapon’ back with Brietbart News, and more.