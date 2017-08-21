× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Author Mike Houlihan, singer Henry Farag, Writer and Editor Martha Bayne and reviewer Zeta Moore

Tonight on the program, Rick was joined by author Mike Houlihan, who stopped by the studio to talk about his new book, Nothin’s On the Square and his upcoming book events. Then, Henry Farag called in to talk about the latest production of “The Signal,” Saturday at the Acorn Theater. Martha Bayne then joined Rick in the studio to talk about her new collection of stories and poems, Rust Belt Chicago: An Anthology. Then, Zeta Moore called in to share her review of the new film, “Menashe.”