Acclaimed Chef Diana Dávila: "You have to be one with your ingredients"

It’s Industry Night and Justin is joined by acclaimed Chef Diana Davila of the Logan Square Restaurant Mi Tocaya Antojería. Chef Davila talks about her career, why her team starts out each day with a “Mi Tocaya” warrior chant, how growing up in a restaurant family has influenced her, what she learned in the family restaurant business that she keeps with her at Mi Tocaya, where she finds inspiration, what “Midwestern Mexican” means to her, the importance of being one with her ingredients, making the transition from working in restaurants to running her own restaurant and being named one of the best new restaurants in the United States by Bon Appétit.

