AB Stoddard on Trump's Afghan strategy: "We are not going to be surprised by those numbers"

Real Clear Politics columnist AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes ahead of President Trump’s speech on the US war in Afghanistan, where he is expected to call for an increase in troop presence. They discuss the possibility that former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will go after the administration for not pulling out of the region, what the increase in “White Nationalist” activity means for the President’s ongoing ‘summer tour’ rallies, and more.