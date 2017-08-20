WGN Radio Theatre #207: The Man Called X, Suspense and Pete Kelly’s Blues

Posted 5:04 AM, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:21AM, August 20, 2017

WGN Radio Theatre 8/19/2017 (PHOTO WGN/Lisa Wolf)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 13, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Man Called X.” Guest Starring: William Conrad. (02-17-51). Next we have: “Suspense: Murder by Jury.” Guest Starring: Herbert Marshall. (2-22-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “Pete Kelly’s Blues: Program #8.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb. (1951).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre