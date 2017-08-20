× WGN Radio Theatre #207: The Man Called X, Suspense and Pete Kelly’s Blues

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 13, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Man Called X.” Guest Starring: William Conrad. (02-17-51). Next we have: “Suspense: Murder by Jury.” Guest Starring: Herbert Marshall. (2-22-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “Pete Kelly’s Blues: Program #8.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb. (1951).

