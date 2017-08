× This Week In Theater: The Black Ensemble Theater

On this edition of “This Week in Theater”, Dean welcomes theĀ Black Ensemble Theater to the studio to perform songs from from the original production “Last Dancer Standing (More Than Hip-Hop)”.

Listen to Shari Addison, Levi Stewart Jr., Renelle Nicole and Jessica Brooke Seals perform “Boogie Wonderland” and “Ain’t Nobody” live on air and catch “Last Dancer Standing” at the Black Ensemble Theater now through September 3rd.