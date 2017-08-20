× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8.20.17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin, Dave’s on assignment, heading to Carbondale for the solar eclipse so Dometi Pongo will be catching us up on the latest news. Then, Rick goes through the weekly spin through national politics-the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va., still fresh on everyone’s minds given the president’s controversial remarks about the deadly protest there. Then there’s the departure of Trump’s strategist Steve Bannon, who helped push the president’s nationalistic approach.

After that, Marty Ozinga, President of Ozinga Bros, joins us as our first guest. Ozinga and Rick talk about the current business and construction climate in Illinois given the state’s economy.

Then, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Davis expresses his concerns about Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville and shares his opinion on whether the president keeps getting in his own way toward getting things done, such as infrastructure.

For our final guest, we have Doug Finke, state government reporter for the State Journal-Register of Springfield. Finke and Rick chat about the political days at the State Fair, the governor’s race and the vote on Wednesday in the Illinois House to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the state school-funding bill.