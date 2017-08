× The Great American Eclipse: When Daylight Becomes Twilight, A Preview with WGN News’ Dave Schwan

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. WGN News’ Dave Schwan, who is on special assignment, will preview this moment in history.

