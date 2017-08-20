× The Beat Full Show (8/19/17): Booing Montero a bad look for Cubs fans

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: longtime NFL play-by-play voice Sam Rosen joins the show from Arizona ahead of the Bears’ second preseason outing; Carm criticizes Cub fans that booed Miguel Montero upon his return to Wrigley Field despite Jake Arrieta’s willingness to bury the hatchet, and Harry has a message for the “leave early” crowd; Major League umpires are wearing wristbands to show solidarity in the midst of ‘escalating verbal attacks’; the Arizona Cardinals have shown interest in having Mike Glennon aboard as their QB of the future according to Adam Hoge; Cross Court TV’s Will Weinbach talks about building a sports media brand before graduating high school, and more.