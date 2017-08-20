NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Miguel Montero of the Toronto Blue Jays talks with reporters before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Montero was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Chicago Cubs. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (8/19/17): Booing Montero a bad look for Cubs fans
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: longtime NFL play-by-play voice Sam Rosen joins the show from Arizona ahead of the Bears’ second preseason outing; Carm criticizes Cub fans that booed Miguel Montero upon his return to Wrigley Field despite Jake Arrieta’s willingness to bury the hatchet, and Harry has a message for the “leave early” crowd; Major League umpires are wearing wristbands to show solidarity in the midst of ‘escalating verbal attacks’; the Arizona Cardinals have shown interest in having Mike Glennon aboard as their QB of the future according to Adam Hoge; Cross Court TV’s Will Weinbach talks about building a sports media brand before graduating high school, and more.