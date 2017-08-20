× Teenage entrepreneur Will Weinbach: “Every interview I do, I absolutely love”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with 16-year old entrepreneur Will Weinbach, who created Cross Court TV, which features tennis interviews, instructional videos and product spotlights. Weinbach explains how moving to LA as a kid got him interested in the entertainment industry, his first foray into creating content for Youtube which netted him interviews with Hope Solo and Reggie Bush, his goals for growth and monetization, and what it’s like being a sports media player before graduating high school.