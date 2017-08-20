× State Journal-Register Reporter Doug Finke Weighs In On State Funding Debate

For our final guest, we are joined by Doug Finke, state government reporter for the State Journal-Register of Springfield. Finke and Rick chat about the political days at the State Fair, the governor’s race and the vote on Wednesday in the Illinois House to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the state school-funding bill.

