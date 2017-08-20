× Rich Koz’s Big Announcement… ‘Svengoolie’ is Moving On Up!, Looking Back at Classic Comedy: ‘The Three Stooges’ with Moe’s Daughter Joan Maurer, ‘Abbott & Costello’ with Lou’s Daughter Chris Costello

Rich Koz hangs out with Dave to share his big announcement that ‘Svengoolie’ will begin airing at 7pm cst, beginning September 9th; the upcoming ‘Munsters’ reboot and a look back at America’s most classic comedy teams with Joan Mauer daughter of Moe Howard from ‘The Three Stooges’, and Chris Costello, daughter of Lou Costello of ‘Abbott & Costello’.

