Rep. Rodney Davis on Trump's remarks about Charlottesville: 'I wish he would have had the strongest possible response on day one'

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Davis expresses his concerns about Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville and shares his opinion on whether the president keeps getting in his own way toward getting things done, such as infrastructure.

