Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., still wearing his baseball unifirm, describes for reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, the scene during a shooting at a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Va. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Rodney Davis on Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville: ‘I wish he would have had the strongest possible response on day one’
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, chimes in on the Spin hotline. Davis expresses his concerns about Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville and shares his opinion on whether the president keeps getting in his own way toward getting things done, such as infrastructure.
