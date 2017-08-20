× Patrick Finley: “If [the Bears] don’t see what Trubisky can do with the first team on Sunday, they’ll never see it”

Chicago Sun-Times Bears beat writer Patrick Finley joins Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Kevin Powell to discuss the ongoing Glennon/Trubisky controversy following a 24-23 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals. He talks about the importance of next week’s third outing at Tennessee in terms of getting first-team reps for Mitch Trubisky, and why the team may not be as interested in a QB controversy as fans might want, Jeremy Langford’s now-uncertain future as Tarik Cohen and Bennie Cunningham bring versatility and strong preseason performances, the concern with Kyle Long as he continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery, and more.