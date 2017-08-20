Patrick Finley: “If [the Bears] don’t see what Trubisky can do with the first team on Sunday, they’ll never see it”

Posted 6:54 PM, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:52PM, August 20, 2017

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 19: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass by Terence Waugh #49 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Bears won 24-23. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Chicago Sun-Times Bears beat writer Patrick Finley joins Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Kevin Powell to discuss the ongoing Glennon/Trubisky controversy following a 24-23 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals.  He talks about the importance of next week’s third outing at Tennessee in terms of getting  first-team reps for Mitch Trubisky, and why the team may not be as interested in a QB controversy as fans might want, Jeremy Langford’s now-uncertain future as Tarik Cohen and Bennie Cunningham bring versatility and strong preseason performances, the concern with Kyle Long as he continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery, and more.