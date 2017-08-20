× OTL #566: Rust Belt Chicago, The importance of high school libraries, The Secret History of Ritz

Mike Stephen talks with Belt Magazine senior editor Martha Bayne about collecting stories for the new book Rust Belt Chicago: An Anthology, checks in with Hinsdale South High School librarian Ellen Lawrence about the importance of libraries in high schools, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about arena-ready rockers Ritz for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we present the Outside the Loop Listener Survey. We’d love your feedback! This week’s local music is provided by Kerosene Stars.

