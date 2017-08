× Mayor Rahm Emmanuel Not Renaming Washington or Jackson Park

Dave Plier and Roger Badesch talk about the recent proposal to rename both Washington and Jackson Parks, as well as Balbo Drive and the mission to remove confederate and religious monuments throughout the country.

