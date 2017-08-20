× Best Skin Care Practices, 2017 Solar Eclipse and The Wonder Women

According to texter: In Hinduism the solar eclipses is considered the bad taking over the good.

Best Skin Care Practices- Licensed Esthetician- Steffanni Spizzirri of Massage Envy

It is important for people to be reminded of the risks of sun exposure, and how to best protect their skin. Should we prepare for Solar Eclipse??

WONDER WOMEN- Cynthia Gutierrez , Berwyn City Treasurer

Has sixteen years working in the financial service industry and has been in a management role for seven successive years managing collectively over 40 employees. Featured on the July 2016 edition of Chicago Crain’s Business magazine. Currently a member of Berwyn Development Corporation Women in Business group, serves on the board for Our Lady of Tepeyac High School where she also mentors the students. Additionally she is a music minister.

Layci Gragnani with Bushel and Berry

A new dwarf thorn less blackberry perfect for patio pots due to its compact habit. Packed with health benefits and easy to grow.