× Artistry Furniture & 2017 Eclipse

Rocky & Eric Gutierrez with REZ Furniture

A family owned business which was founded by two brothers, Rocky and Eric Gutierrez. Their family has designed and manufactured furniture for over 30 years. They work with architects and interior designers to constantly bring leading edge concepts. Some furniture can be seen in larger scale places such as hotels, bars, restaurants and much more.

2017 Solar Eclipse

WGN’s Dave Schwan is covering this major event in southern Illinois and talks about how some people are moved to tears with this years eclipse.