The unequal playing field: why are women not running for govener?

Kady McFadden says there are six female governors in the entire country and she thinks it’s an issue. McFadden, the Director of the Sierra Club of Illinois, talks to Matt about how we can break these barriers. One fact Kady points out is that when female candidates run for office they typically win. Even with this statistic success, many women are excluded for political and financial circles and decide not to run at all. She agrees with Matt that sometimes women are very hard on other women. She states that women need to instead become role models for other women.