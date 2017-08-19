× “Ten years of a news cycle in six months” BBC reporter Julia MacFarlane talks UK politics

BBC reporter Julia MacFarlane joins Matt to discuss the differences in politics between the UK and the US. MacFarlane doesn’t understand why President Trump actually ran for office. She also isn’t sure what President Trump wants and if most of his strong talk should be taken seriously. Finally, with the consistent headlines regarding a potential impeachment, MacFarlane talks about if he would ever actually leave office before being impeached.