× Sam Rosen on Bears’ ideal situation: “Mike Glennon is the starter… and Trubisky learns along the way”

Legendary play-by-play voice Sam Rosen joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz ahead of the Bears’ second preseason game in against the Cardinals in Arizona. He talks about the team’s preference to have the luxury of bringing Mitch Trubisky along slowly, the opportunity present for Kevin White with the Bears not having a clear top guy at WR, the potential for Vic Fangio’s raw but talented defense to gel, how Colin Kaepernick’s perceived lack of passion for the game itself might be a factor in his not getting a job, and more.