Sam Rosen on Bears’ ideal situation: “Mike Glennon is the starter… and Trubisky learns along the way”

Posted 5:49 PM, August 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, August 19, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Mike Glennon #8 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Legendary play-by-play voice Sam Rosen joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz ahead of the Bears’ second preseason game in  against the Cardinals in Arizona.  He talks about the team’s preference to have the luxury of bringing Mitch Trubisky along slowly, the opportunity present for Kevin White with the Bears not having a clear top guy at WR, the potential for Vic Fangio’s raw but talented defense to gel, how Colin Kaepernick’s perceived lack of passion for the game itself might be a factor in his not getting a job, and more.