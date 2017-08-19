× Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini 8/19/2017: Live from the Ace Hardware Convention

Lou Manfredini reports to us live from the Ace Hardware Convention at McCormick Place. While at the convention, Lou introduces us to new products and items that retailers are preparing to sell this upcoming Spring season.

John Medina, Saber Grills Regional Sales Manager, also joins Lou to discuss the technology and design of Saber Grills. John also discusses the differences of Saber Grills compared to other grills on the market.

And you don’t want to miss this week’s “New To Lou Too”, especially if you haven’t found the perfect cleaner, penetrating oil, or lubricant yet. This product acts as all 3 for the price of 1!