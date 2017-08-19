× Listen in to the inspiring story of a one time Skinhead turned Peace Advocate, Christian Picciolini

Tonight co-founder of the nonprofit peace advocacy organization, Life After Hate, Christian Picciolini joins the show to discuss the recent events that conspired in Charlottesville, VA as well as his own transition into a advocate for peace. Listen in as he tells his inspiring story and how he works to give hope to those who may have become lost in their own lives.

Christian also penned a memoir, Romantic Violence: Memoirs Of An American Skinhead, that was released in 2015 and details his time as a leader of the American white power movement. For more information on Christian or Life After Hate visit:

https://www.christianpicciolini.com/

https://www.lifeafterhate.org/

And listen to the full podcast right here:

