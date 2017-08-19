× ‘Life After Hate’ with Christian Picciolini, The Political Round Table, Elliott Serrano and “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Aug 18th)

Tonight (Aug 18th) Co-founder of the nonprofit peace advocacy organization, Life After Hate, Christian Picciolini joins the show to discuss the recent events that conspired in Charlottesville, VA as well as his own transition into a advocate for peace. Listen in as he tells his inspiring story and how he works to give hope to those who may have become lost in their own lives. Christian also penned a memoir, Romantic Violence: Memoirs Of An American Skinhead, that was released in 2015 and details his time as a leader of the American white power movement. Also, we have Elliott Serrano riding sidecar alongside our political round table of: Erik Elk and Dave Lundy. Finally, we play another episode of “What’s That From” where we read a scene from a popular movie…This week, Stalag 17.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

