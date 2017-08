× Giancarlo Iannotta’s journey to Italy: the making of ‘My Country’

Filmmaker, actor and writer Giancarlo Iannotta joined Dane On the Road to talk about his amazing first feature film, My Country. He tells Dane about what inspired the story, why he felt the need to set the movie on the road and he gave us a sneak peek into the creation of an independent film. Find out more about the next showing of the film here.