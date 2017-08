× From Bristol Motor Speedway to Bristol Renaissance Faire | Full Show 8.19.2017

Today, On the Road with Dane, “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs calls in to talk about the greatest ever road trip movies. Then, film director Giancarlo Iannotta joined Dane to talk about the road to making his Italian-American film, My Country. Then, Dane heard from Hattie, from the Bristol Renaissance Faire and Ben Trout from Bristol Motor Speedway. He wrapped it up by talking to Guy Fieri about his new road trip show.