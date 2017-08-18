× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/18/17: Important Life Lessons, Steve Bannon Fired, & Brand Intimacy

Steve Bertrand was joined by Andrea Hanis and the two recounted an interaction at work the other day and Steve learned an important life lesson from it. Tom Gimbel discussed the apparent outing of President Trump’s Chief of Staff – Steve Bannon, Mario Natarelli shared the results of and MBLM study about brand intimacy in 2017, and Front Row Phyllis previewed the Solar Eclipse Festival at the Adler Planetarium leading up to the big event on Monday.