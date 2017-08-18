× Updates from ‘The Last Jedi,’ Young Han Solo and the Kenobi standalone

Updates from THE LAST JEDI and Young HAN SOLO. We found a list online of “15 Ways ‘The Last Jedi’ Could Go Horribly Wrong” and we throw in our two cents. The odds of that OBI-WAN KENOBI standalone film become a reality keep getting better and better. George Lucas is still offering storytelling advice to Lucasfilm. We have vintage audio from Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, RFR Slow and Tell celebrates the upcoming total solar eclipse, and Chewie hits the slopes in our Outrageous Unthinkable Story of the Week. Joining us for the entire show this week to talk about the latest Star Wars headlines and “When The Galaxy Listens: The Series” is our old buddy Pete Nadel.