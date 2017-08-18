× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: The Jimmys, and other late night talk shows, have gotten serious!

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, and others getting serious on their shows, ‘The Defenders’, the newest edition in ‘The Jersey Shore’, a Twin Peaks actor in some legal trouble, and much more.

