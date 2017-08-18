In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, Corinne Olympios arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Olympios, a contestant on ABC’s "Bachelor in Paradise,” said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced during the taping of one of the show’s episodes on June 4. Warner Bros., the show’s producer, said Tuesday, June 20, that it had reviewed videotape from the show and found that no cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Tracy Swartz’s Reality Check: “It does feel a little dirty to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise'”
In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, Corinne Olympios arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Olympios, a contestant on ABC’s "Bachelor in Paradise,” said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced during the taping of one of the show’s episodes on June 4. Warner Bros., the show’s producer, said Tuesday, June 20, that it had reviewed videotape from the show and found that no cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
It’s Friday Night so that means it’s time for “Reality Check” with the Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz! Tracy talks about the week in reality television including the controversial premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” and how Chicago contestants Iggy and Diggy fared on the first two episodes.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio