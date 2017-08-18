× Tracy Swartz’s Reality Check: “It does feel a little dirty to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise'”

It’s Friday Night so that means it’s time for “Reality Check” with the Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz! Tracy talks about the week in reality television including the controversial premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” and how Chicago contestants Iggy and Diggy fared on the first two episodes.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio