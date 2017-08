× The Opening Bell 8/18/17: The Dow Falls and NAFTA Renegotiations Begin

The big market focus for the week was the beginning of the re-negotiations for NAFTA. Unfortunately this process is very long and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) will keep his eyes open to how it develops. Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) then questioned whether the basic fare airline tickets are really worth the price.