× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-18-17

We have another extraordinary show for you to end the week. On tonight’s episode of The Download, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz gets us up to speed on the week in reality television, we break down yet another terribly busy week in news with WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky and journalist and author Ethan Michaeli, we are treated to a visit from the hilarious Sandy Marshall and we end the show (and week!) with our monthly visit from local innovator and genius Steve Gadlin as he steps into The Frying Pan!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio