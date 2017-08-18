× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Bannon, and Nazis, oh my!”

WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky and journalist and author Ethan Michaeli join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the events in Charlottesville and President Trump‘s response, Tina Fey’s response, President Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon stepping down, Mayor Emanuel’s response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding sanctuary cities, the upcoming solar eclipse, the ongoing battle over school funding in Illinois, an Asian carp apparently getting around a series of electric barriers intended to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes, the rise of the term “antifa” and the rocky rollout of the soda tax.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio