× The Carry Out 8-18-17: “I’m convinced Bannon leaving and other surprising summer shake-ups are really just to mess with Saturday Night Live”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon stepping down, President Trump lifting an Obama era ban on disposable water bottles sold in our national parks, a lawsuit alleging that Subway and Jewel wrongfully taxed consumers over the new soda tax, a new report saying the Asian carp near Lake Michigan got around electric barriers, Foot Locker reporting a loss in revenue, the Cubs beating the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley this afternoon, Jon Lester heading to the DL, the Sox continuing to lose, Lucas Giolito being called up to pitch on Monday, the Bears gearing up for their game tomorrow against the Cardinals, Jay Cutler playing well in his Dolphins debut and everyone getting ready for Monday’s eclipse.

